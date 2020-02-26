Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Ormat Technologies worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,524,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,589,000 after buying an additional 99,904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 87,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 120.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 53,674 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $118,181.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,181.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $583,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,917.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORA traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.32. 14,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORA. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

