Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 109.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.7%.

Shares of NYSE ORC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 304,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,936. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $422.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.49. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

