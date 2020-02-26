Oppenheimer Weighs in on Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Integra Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $56.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,840 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $200,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.