Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Nordson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nordson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $157.16 on Monday. Nordson has a 12-month low of $124.90 and a 12-month high of $180.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.98 and a 200 day moving average of $156.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after acquiring an additional 262,385 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,698 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

