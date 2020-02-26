Oportun Financial (OPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Oportun Financial to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

