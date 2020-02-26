Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Opera from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $7.13 on Monday. Opera has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Opera by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Opera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

