ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $83.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OKE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

NYSE:OKE traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.91. 638,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,543. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

