Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,625,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 774,695 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 1.7% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 3.50% of Omnicom Group worth $617,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 479,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 77,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 194,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

