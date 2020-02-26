Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -4.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

