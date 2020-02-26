NuVasive, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou now expects that the medical device company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.56. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NUVA. Leerink Swann upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

