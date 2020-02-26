NuVasive, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for NuVasive in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NUVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,863,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,157,000 after acquiring an additional 73,334 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 36.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,009,000 after acquiring an additional 205,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 23.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 459,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 87,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In other NuVasive news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

