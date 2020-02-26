NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.32

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 32147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. UBS Group raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.64%.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $6,970,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $1,681,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

