Novocure (NVCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. Novocure has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.97 and a beta of 2.38.

In other news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $286,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $12,708,815.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 509,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,399,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,837 shares of company stock worth $13,536,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

