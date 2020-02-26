Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$144-154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.95 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.34-0.42 EPS.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.41. Novanta has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 1.43.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,572.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 425,893 shares of company stock worth $37,327,381. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

