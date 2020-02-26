Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$144-154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.95 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.34-0.42 EPS.
NASDAQ NOVT opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.41. Novanta has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 1.43.
NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
