Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Price Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $95.96 and last traded at $96.53, 1,437,117 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,103,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.94.

Specifically, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $7,098,882. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,395,000 after buying an additional 82,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,618,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,659,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,371,000 after buying an additional 89,739 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.