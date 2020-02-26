Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) Trading Up 13.6%

Noram Ventures Inc (CVE:NRM)’s share price was up 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 195,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 189,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67.

About Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for lithium and graphite deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus Lithium property located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Noram Ventures Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

