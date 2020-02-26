Nomura Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $240.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Nomura from $224.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Edward Jones lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.44.

Shares of HD traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,937. The company has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $247.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

