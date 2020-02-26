Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $54.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Newmont Goldcorp traded as high as $51.34 and last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 3144109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,820 shares of company stock worth $1,496,537. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

