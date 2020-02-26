New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,800 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of ASGN worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,690,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. 195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.33. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

