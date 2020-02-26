New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,600 Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 20.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Myokardia by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Myokardia during the third quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Myokardia by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Get Myokardia alerts:

MYOK stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 40,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,152. Myokardia Inc has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01.

MYOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myokardia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

In other Myokardia news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $115,201.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,770.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Fairey sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $197,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,420 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.