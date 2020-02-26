New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,970 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in KB Home by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $2,797,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. 26,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,035. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. KB Home has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KBH. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on KB Home to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.