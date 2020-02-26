New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,853 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of PS Business Parks worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $160.55. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,548. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1 year low of $143.73 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PS Business Parks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

In related news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $122,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $386,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

