New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,470 Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,470 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Triton International worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the third quarter valued at about $2,355,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Triton International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triton International in the third quarter worth about $965,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Triton International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Triton International by 100.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 59,270 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRTN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. Triton International Ltd has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.30.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). Triton International had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

