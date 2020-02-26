New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,700 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 363,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,694. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $39.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 44.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.