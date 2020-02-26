New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,100 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

AUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. 60,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,359. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

