New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,100 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Columbia Banking System worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,416,000 after purchasing an additional 109,814 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 31.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

