New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of Standard Motor Products worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director John P. Gethin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,716.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of SMP traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.86. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

