New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after buying an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of ESRT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. 24,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,644. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

