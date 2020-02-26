New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

RUSHA traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. 15,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,626. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

