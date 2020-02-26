New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,809 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,076,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 887,790 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,703,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 733,883 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,309.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 599,850 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. AltaCorp Capital lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 591,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,361. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.16%.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

