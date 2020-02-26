New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.25 Million Position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 113,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. 19,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. PNM Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.23, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.