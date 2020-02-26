New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.03 Million Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

NUS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 73,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

