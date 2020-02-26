New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.84 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $225,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,166.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.59. 246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,364. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.34. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

