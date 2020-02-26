New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.83 Million Position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Cheesecake Factory worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 708,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 324,587 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,447,000 after purchasing an additional 280,745 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3,762.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 246,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 240,390 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 111.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 104,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 87,620 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. 400,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,187. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.46. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

