New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,915,000 after purchasing an additional 438,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,606,000 after buying an additional 230,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $15,853.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $33.98. 1,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

