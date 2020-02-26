New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,390,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 682,497 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 83.1% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 294,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 357.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,121,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 1,885.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Plantronics alerts:

In other Plantronics news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PLT stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 287,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,705. The firm has a market cap of $578.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Plantronics Inc has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

PLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Plantronics Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.