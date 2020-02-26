New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 746.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 770,309 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 134.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 671,132 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 903,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 402,052 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 146.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 290,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. 274,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,944. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.99.

In other news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

