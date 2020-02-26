New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,556,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,197,906.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.79. 221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,945. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $236.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.50 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGS. ValuEngine lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

