New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 32.5% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 163,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 107,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 100,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTB. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $41.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

