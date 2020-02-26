New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,743 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Perspecta worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Perspecta by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 65.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the third quarter worth $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 21.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 145,578 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRSP traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,572. Perspecta Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Perspecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

