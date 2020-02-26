New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Freshpet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Freshpet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.19. 121,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.57 and a beta of 1.02. Freshpet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

