New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.80% of Resources Connection worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Resources Connection by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Resources Connection by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Resources Connection by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RECN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. 151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $414.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.21. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Resources Connection news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $25,423.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RECN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

