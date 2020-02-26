New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect New Senior Investment Group to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SNR opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNR shares. Capital One Financial raised New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

