New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Stock Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2,317.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

