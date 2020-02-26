Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NKTR opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.62.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $31,155.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $106,698.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,054 shares of company stock worth $1,501,632. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

