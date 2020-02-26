NCR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,974 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,762% compared to the average daily volume of 106 call options.

NCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

NYSE:NCR opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.62. NCR has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NCR will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in NCR by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,753,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,688 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in NCR by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,366,000 after purchasing an additional 756,454 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NCR by 4,182.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 694,702 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NCR by 71,562.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 503,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NCR by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,619,000 after purchasing an additional 390,502 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

