Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Navient worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in Navient by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Navient by 6.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Navient by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

