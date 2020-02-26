Natural Resource Partners (NRP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NRP opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Natural Resource Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.