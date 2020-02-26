National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.88

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 309069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.21 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 1.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,930,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,675,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,468,000 after buying an additional 285,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Vision by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after buying an additional 122,976 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

