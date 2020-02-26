NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:NGHCZ)

NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849. NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11.

Get NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS alerts:

NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS Company Profile

There is no company description available for National General Holdings Corp.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.